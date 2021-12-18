Nonbelievers across Africa risk freedom and family support

By KWASI GYAMFI ASIEDU

The Associated Press

Across Africa, faith is a central part of social and political life. It is taboo – and often risky – to be nonreligious. Many chose to keep their lack of belief hidden. Those who do go public can lose their jobs and family support. In some countries, anti-blasphemy laws mean those accused of insulting religion face prison time and even death sentences. One outspoken atheist in Nigeria has been locked up for about 600 days awaiting trial. He is charged with insulting Islam and the Prophet Muhammad. But a new internet-savvy generation is organizing and building communities of support for the nonreligious.