Ex-protest leader well ahead in Chile’s presidential vote

By PATRICIA LUNA and JOSHUA GOODMAN

Associated Press

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — A millennial former student protest leader looks headed to victory in Chile’s presidential runoff following a bruising campaign pitting him against a free-market firebrand likened to Donald Trump. With 50% of 46,887 polling stations reporting Sunday evenig, Gabriel Boric has 55% of the votes, compared to 45% for his opponent, lawmaker José Antonio Kast. Kast finished ahead in the first round of voting last month but failed to secure a majority of votes, setting up a head-to-head runoff against Boric. In recent days, both candidates sought to appeal to more centrist voters.