German experts urge stricter virus measures, more boosters

By EMILY SCHULTHEIS

Associated Press

VIENNA (AP) — Germany should implement stricter measures this week to slow the spread of the omicron variant. That’s according to the German government’s new expert council. The council — made up of Germany’s top virologists and health officials — said Sunday that omicron “brings a new dimension to the pandemic.” Omicron cases are doubling in Germany every 2 to 4 days, it said. That is slightly slower than omicron’s spread in the U.K. but faster than any previous variant. The statement came a day after Germany tightened travel restrictions for people coming from Britain. Starting Monday, those who enter Germany from the U.K. must quarantine for 14 days, regardless of their vaccination status.