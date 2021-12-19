Germany tightens travel restrictions on visitors from UK

VIENNA (AP) — Germany is tightening travel restrictions for people coming from Britain in response to the rapid spread of the omicron variant there. The country’s national disease control center, the Robert Koch Institute, added Britain to its list of “virus variant areas” late Saturday. This means anyone traveling from the U.K. to Germany must enter a mandatory quarantine for 14 days, regardless of vaccination status. The new restrictions, which goes into effect at midnight Sunday, come as the U.K. is reporting record-high daily new coronavirus infections due to the omicron variant. On Sunday, Britain saw 82.886 new COVID-19 cases.