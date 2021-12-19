Israel to add US, Canada to travel ban over omicron variant

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli ministers have approved adding the United States and Canada to its travel ban amid the rapid spread of the omicron variant. The rare decision made Monday to red-list the U.S. comes amid rising coronavirus infections in Israel. The U.S. will join a growing list of European countries and other destinations to which Israelis are barred from traveling, and from which returning travelers must remain in quarantine. A parliamentary committee is expected to give the measure final approval. Once authorized, the travel ban will take effect at midnight on Wednesday.