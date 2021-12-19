Israeli PM says kids must be vaccinated as omicron spreads

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister is calling on parents to vaccinate their children against the coronavirus as the new omicron variant showed signs of spreading. Naftali Bennett issued the appeal Sunday night in a nationally televised prime-time address. Bennett says that while the number of cases remains relatively low, the variant is expected to spread quickly. Israel already has greatly limited foreign travel into the country, and authorities are preparing to expand a travel ban to include the United States.