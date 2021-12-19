Leftist millennial wins election as Chile’s next president

By PATRICIA LUNA and JOSHUA GOODMAN

Associated Press

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — A leftist millennial who rose to prominence during anti-government protests has been elected Chile’s next president after a bruising campaign against a free-market firebrand likened to Donald Trump. With 68% of 46,887 polling stations reporting Sunday evening, Gabriel Boric had 55% of the votes, compared to 45% for his opponent, lawmaker José Antonio Kast. Kast recognized defeat and called his opponent to congratulate him on his “grand triumph” as supporters of Boric gathered in downtown Santiago to celebrate.