Thousands in Brussels protest renewed COVID-19 restrictions

BRUSSELS (AP) — Thousands of peaceful protesters have demonstrated in Brussels for a third time against reinforced COVID-19 restrictions imposed by the Belgian government to counter a spike in infections as the omicron variant sweeps across Europe. A strong police presence was deployed on streets in anticipation of the crowds but only 13 arrests were made. The marchers protested the government’s strong advice to get vaccinated. They also included Belgian health care workers who will have a three-month window in which to get vaccinated against the virus starting from Jan. 1. The Belgian protest comes one day after similar protests in other European capitals, including Paris and London.