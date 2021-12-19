Voter turnout plunges in Hong Kong under new election laws

By ZEN SOO

Associated Press

HONG KONG (AP) — Voter turnout in Hong Kong sank to 30 percent Sunday in the first legislative election since Beijing amended the laws to reduce the number of directly elected lawmakers and vet candidates to ensure that only those loyal to China could run. The semi-autonomous territory was rocked by pro-democracy protests in 2014 and 2019 that were followed by the imposition of a sweeping national security law that silenced most of the city’s opposition. About 30 percent of registered voters cast ballots, down from more than 50 percent in previous polls. Authorities warned that foreign forces may be attempting to undermine the election after overseas activists urged a boycott of the vote.