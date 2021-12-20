375 dead, 56 missing after typhoon slams Philippines

By JIM GOMEZ

Associated Press

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The death toll from the strongest typhoon to batter the Philippines this year has climbed to 375, with more than 50 others still missing. Officials say several central provinces are struggling with communication and power outages and are pleading for food and water. At its strongest, Typhoon Rai packed sustained winds of 195 kilometers (121 miles) per hour before blowing out to sea on Friday. The toll may still increase because several towns and villages remain out of reach, although massive repairs and cleanup efforts are underway. Emergency crews are working to restore electricity in 227 cities and towns.