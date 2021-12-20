Bidens welcome new puppy and cat; Major to stay with friends

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has introduced a new member of the family. It’s a purebred German shepherd puppy named Commander. At the same time, the first lady’s office also said the cat that she promised more than a year ago will finally arrive in January. But the news wasn’t as “paws-itive” for Biden’s other German shepherd, Major, who is unlikely to return to the White House. The Bidens have decided that it’s best for Major live in a quieter environment with family friends. Major had been involved in a couple of biting incidents at the White House.