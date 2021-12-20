Defense argues Daunte Wright ‘caused whole incident’

By AMY FORLITI and SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — An attorney for the suburban Minneapolis police officer charged with manslaughter in the killing Daunte Wright says Wright “caused the whole incident” because he tried to flee from police during a traffic stop. Attorney Earl Gray told jurors during his closing argument Monday that Kim Potter mistakenly grabbed her gun instead of her Taser because the traffic stop “was chaos” and that Potter didn’t know she was holding her gun. Earlier, prosecutor Erin Eldridge told jurors that Potter made a “blunder of epic proportions” and did not have “a license to kill.” She cast the former Brooklyn Center officer as experienced veteran who made a series of bad choices. Jury deliberations will begin after the defense finishes its closing argument.