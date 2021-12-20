New Jersey lawmakers weigh Atlantic City casino aid bill

By WAYNE PARRY

Associated Press

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A bill that would give tax relief to Atlantic City’s casinos is being considered by New Jersey lawmakers. The full state Senate passed a bill Monday making changes to an existing law enabling the nine casinos to make payments in lieu of property taxes. The Assembly had not voted as of Monday night. It’s intended to help the casinos recover from the coronavirus pandemic by reducing large increases in the payments the casinos make in lieu of property taxes that would take effect if the bill is not passed. Outgoing state Senate President Steve Sweeney says as many as four casinos could close without the relief the bill provides.