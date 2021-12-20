Officer’s lawyer says shooting Daunte Wright not a crime

By AMY FORLITI and SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A prosecutor is telling jurors that the suburban Minneapolis police officer who says she meant to use her Taser instead of her gun when she shot and killed Black motorist Daunte Wright made a “blunder of epic proportions.” Kim Potter’s attorney Earl Gray, though, countered during closing arguments Monday that she made an honest mistake by pulling her handgun instead of her Taser and that she shouldn’t be punished for it. Gray said “everybody makes mistakes” and argued that Wright “caused the whole incident” because he tried to flee from police during a traffic stop. The jury is expected to begin deliberating later Monday. Potter faces two manslaughter charges.