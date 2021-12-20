Poland, Lithuania back Ukraine, urge Russia sanctions

By YURAS KARMANAU

Associated Press

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Poland and Lithuania have joined Ukraine to urge stronger Western sanctions against Moscow amid a Russian troops buildup near the Ukrainian border that fueled fears of an invasion. U.S. intelligence officials say Russia has amassed 70,000 troops near its border with Ukraine and is preparing for a possible invasion early next year. Moscow has denied an intention to attack. But Russian officials have demanded that NATO deny membership to Ukraine and other former Soviet countries and roll back the alliance’s military deployments in Central and Eastern Europe. The president of Poland, Lithuania and Ukraine issued a statement Monday urging the international community to “step up sanctions on the Russian Federation over its ongoing aggression against Ukraine.”