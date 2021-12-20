Protests in east Congo over fears of Rwandan police; 4 dead

By JUSTIN KATUMWA

Associated Press

GOMA, Congo (AP) — Authorities say at least four people are dead after a protest turned violent in Goma, the largest city in eastern Congo. The unrest Monday was sparked by fears that police from neighboring Rwanda had entered Congolese territory, a claim that local officials deny. Gunfire rang out across Goma, a city of 2 million people near the Rwandan border early Monday. Demonstrators also put up barricades in several areas of the city. The unrest was sparked after the two countries signed a cooperation agreement last week aimed at fighting cross-border crime.