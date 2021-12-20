State TV: Recalled Iran ambassador to Yemen dies of COVID-19

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran is reporting that its top diplomat to Yemen has died after reportedly contracting the coronavirus. The death of Ambassador Hassan Irloo on Tuesday came after he was recalled from war-torn Yemen for what Iran described as medical treatment. State-run media in Iran said he had become infected in Yemen, where a war between Iran-backed Houthi rebels and a Saudi-led military coalition has raged for six years. The Wall Street Journal earlier reported that Irloo was being removed from his post over growing strains between Iran and the Houthis, who hold Yemen’s capital, Sanaa.