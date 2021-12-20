Stormy weather prompts Egypt to close some classes, ports

By SAMY MAGDY

Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — A wave of stormy weather has prompted Egyptian authorities to suspend classes in the capital of Cairo and a handful of other provinces as a precautionary measure. Authorities on Monday also closed the ports in the Mediterranean city of Alexandria and the Suez Canal cities of Port Said and Suez. The country’s meteorological agency says moderate to heavy rainfall is expected Monday over the northern coast and the Nile Delta region. Moderate rains overnight have partly flooded streets in some Cairo neighborhoods, as well as other parts of the country. Local media reported snowfall over Alexandria, partly covering roads and rooftops across the coastal city.