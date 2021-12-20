Texas governor’s decision: Whether to pardon George Floyd

By PAUL J. WEBER

Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Time is running out for Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to decide whether to posthumously pardon George Floyd for a 2004 drug arrest. Floyd spent much of his life in Houston before his death last year led to a reckoning in the U.S. over race and policing. In October, Texas’ parole board sent Abbott a unanimous recommendation to pardon Floyd whose arrest by a former officer whose policework is no longer trusted by prosecutors. The Republican governor typically hands out pardons around Christmas but he has remained silent over what would be only the second posthumous pardon by a Texas governor.