Truck runs into US military convoy on German highway

BERLIN (AP) — German police say a truck has crashed into a U.S. military convoy on a highway in Bavaria and several people have been injured, German police said. They said that it was an accident. The crash happened Monday on the A3 highway near Neumarkt in der Oberpfalz. The U.S. military vehicles were on the side strip of the highway and police said an articulated truck ran into one of them from behind. Further details weren’t immediately available.