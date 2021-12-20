UN chief calls for impartial probe into Beirut Port blast

BEIRUT (AP) — The U.N. chief has called for an impartial and transparent investigation into last year’s massive Beirut port explosion to ensure justice. The call came after Antonio Guterres paid tribute on Monday to the victims of the blast, expressing solidarity with the families’ quest for justice. The explosion on Aug. 4, 2020 rocked the Lebanese capital, killing at least 216 people and injuring thousands. Parts of the city were devastated. Guterres laid a wreath at the statue at the site of the blast. Lebanon’s probe into the explosion has been facing obstacles and there are still no answers to what caused it.