US stocks fall in early trading. continuing a weak stretch

The Associated Press

Stocks are falling in early trading Monday, continuing a weak stretch as traders keep a wary eye on global increases in COVID-19 cases. Traders also got news over the weekend that a key U.S. senator wouldn’t support President Joe Biden’s $2 trillion domestic spending bill, putting its passage in doubt. The S&P 500 fell 1.2%. The benchmark index is coming off its third losing week in the last four. It’s still up more than 21% for the year. The Nasdaq lost 1.4% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average also fell 1.4%. European and Asian markets were also lower.