Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 12:37 PM

Wall Street joins global slump for stocks; S&P 500 down 1.2%

By STAN CHOE, DAMIAN J. TROISE and ALEX VEIGA
AP Business Writers

Wall Street is joining a worldwide slump for financial markets on Monday amid worries about how badly the omicron variant, inflation and other forces will hit the economy. The S&P 500 was 1.2% lower in afternoon trading, following up on similar drops across Europe and Asia. Stocks of oil producers fell sharply after the price of U.S. crude fell 3.7%. Markets are also absorbing the potential death blow to a proposed $2 billion spending plan by the U.S. government, as well as the Federal Reserve’s momentous move last week to accelerate its exit from the tremendous support it’s providing the economy.  

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content