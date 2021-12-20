Youngkin makes education secretary his first cabinet pick

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s governor-elect announced his first Cabinet secretary pick, the state’s next education secretary. Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin is a Republican who made education a centerpiece of his campaign. He announced Monday that he’s picked education data consultant Aimee Rogstad Guidera, saying she’d help “recharge a system that has settled for too long.” In his campaign, Youngkin pledged to boost education funding and focused on culture war fights over school curricula, emphasizing parental rights to make decisions about their children’s education. Youngkin emphasized Guidera’s career advocating for data-driven reform, innovation and choice.