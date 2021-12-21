2 killed after small plane, paraglider collide near Houston

FULSHEAR, Texas (AP) — Officials say two people were killed after a small plane collided with a paraglider near Houston. The Federal Aviation Administration says the single-engine Cessna 208 took off on Tuesday from Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston then collided midair with the paraglider around 9:40 a.m. about 50 miles to the southwest near Fulshear, Texas. The FAA says one person was on board each aircraft. The Fort Bend County Precinct 3 Constable’s Office says the paraglider landed in the yard of a home while the plane crashed a couple of miles away near a shooting range. The plane had been headed to Victoria, Texas.