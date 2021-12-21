California to require booster shots for healthcare workers

By ADAM BEAM

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom says California will require health care workers to get booster shots against the coronavirus. The Democratic governor said Tuesday the action will make sure hospitals are prepared as a new version of the virus begins to spread throughout the state. California already requires health care workers to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. Now it will join New Mexico as at least the second state to require health care workers get a booster shot. Newsom’s office would not say when the new requirement would take effect or if there would be an option for frequent testing instead. Newsom has scheduled a news conference for Wednesday.