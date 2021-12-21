Endangered Hawaiian monk seal shot in head on Molokai

By CALEB JONES

Associated Press

HONOLULU (AP) — Federal officials say an endangered Hawaiian monk seal that was found dead on the island of Molokai last September was intentionally killed with a gun. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration officials say in a statement that the young female seal suffered a gunshot wound to its head. The killing was the third confirmed intentional killing of a monk seal on the rural island in 2021 and the seventh in the past 10 years. Two other seals were killed by what authorities called “blunt force trauma” on Molokai in April. The cause of death for several other seals were inconclusive. Killing the endangered species is a state and federal crime.