Ex-fraternity member pleads guilty to hazing in teen’s death

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A former Virginia Commonwealth University student has pleaded guilty to hazing and serving alcohol to a minor in connection with a 19-year-old freshman’s death from alcohol poisoning after a fraternity party. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that 23-year-old Andrew White of Dulles pleaded guilty to the misdemeanors Tuesday. He is one of 11 former Delta Chi members charged in Adam Oakes’ February death. The police investigation found that Oakes was told to drink a large bottle of whiskey. The freshman from Loudoun County was found dead the next morning. White faces up to a year in prison and a $2,500 fine at sentencing in March.