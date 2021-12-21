Germany clamps down on New Year’s parties to tame omicron

BERLIN (AP) — Germany has announced new restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of the new omicron variant of COVID-19. The new rules, which go into effect on Dec. 28, fall short of a full lockdown but include contact restrictions for vaccinated people. Chancellor Olaf Scholz said at a press conference Tuesday evening that “we cannot and must not turn a blind eye to this next wave.” Among the new rules are limiting private gatherings to 10 people, closing nightclubs, and having large events such as soccer matches take place without an in-person audience. Germany’s national disease control institute has urged Germans to restrict holiday travel that which is “absolutely necessary.”