Jurors in Kim Potter trial ask about not reaching verdict

By AMY FORLITI and SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jurors weighing the case of the suburban Minneapolis police officer who shot and killed Black motorist Daunte Wright asked the judge after a full day of deliberations what they should do if they can’t reach a verdict. Judge Regina Chu told them late Tuesday afternoon to continue working, as was explained in the initial instructions she gave them. The jury also deliberated for about five hours on Monday. The jury also asked if they could remove zip ties keeping former Brooklyn Center officer Kim Potter’s gun in an evidence box so they could hold it and the judge said they could.