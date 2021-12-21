Jury in Kim Potter trial works quietly through 2nd day

By AMY FORLITI and SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The jury weighing the case of the suburban Minneapolis police officer who shot and killed Black motorist Daunte Wright is working through its second day of deliberations without showing any hint of progress they might have made. The court reported no questions from the jury Tuesday after jurors asked a single question on Monday, when they deliberated for about a half-day following closing arguments in Kim Potter’s trial. The former Brooklyn Center officer says she meant to use her Taser instead of her gun when she shot and killed Wright during an April 11 traffic stop. In their closing argument, prosecutors accused Potter of a “blunder of epic proportions” in Wright’s death — but said a mistake was no defense.