Kim Potter trial jury in Wright death resumes deliberations

By AMY FORLITI and SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The jury has resumed deliberations in the manslaughter trial of the suburban Minneapolis police officer who says she meant to use her Taser instead of her gun when she shot and killed Black motorist Daunte Wright. The jury returned Tuesday after meeting for about a half-day Monday following closing arguments. Prosecutors accused Kim Potter of a “blunder of epic proportions” in Wright’s death in an April 11 traffic stop — but said a mistake was no defense. Potter’s attorneys countered that Wright, who was attempting to get away from officers as they sought to handcuff him for an outstanding warrant on a weapons charge, “caused the whole incident.” Potter, who is white, resigned two days after Wright’s death.