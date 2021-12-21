Maxwell trial jury finishes first full day of deliberations

By TOM HAYS

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A jury has finished its first full day of deliberations without reaching a verdict in the sex trafficking trial of Ghislaine Maxwell. The jury asked Tuesday to review the testimony of three of four women who said Maxwell aided Jeffrey Epstein in their abuse between 1994 and 2004. The Manhattan federal court jury deliberated less than an hour Monday after receiving the case. They are deciding whether Maxwell assisted former boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein in the sexual abuse of teenage girls from 1994 to 2004. Maxwell’s lawyers say the government has used her as a scapegoat after Epstein killed himself in 2019.