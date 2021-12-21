Sheriff gets $25K bond in assault case over shocked inmate

By JEFFREY COLLINS

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A judge has set bond at $25,000 for suspended Marlboro County Sheriff Charles Lemon days after he was indicted on charges he ordered a deputy to shock a jail inmate with a Taser. Prosecutors showed the judge police body camera video of the incident inside the Marlboro County jail in May 2020. The man has been arrested after police said he attacked his preacher father with a baseball fight and threw his Bible in the trash. Lemon is heard saying “pop it to him” several times on the footage. A lawyer for the inmate’s family says he suffered from mental illness and his family was stunned by the video and supports him.