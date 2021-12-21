Sonic boom from F-15 rattles central Illinois communities

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — An F-15 fighter jet traveling over central Illinois created a sonic boom that rattled the region, prompting concerned residents to flood local police stations with calls about the noise. The Illinois Emergency Management Agency said in a statement that the department was alerted about 11:20 CST Tuesday about “a large noise and shaking felt by many residents” across central Illinois. The agency says it investigated with federal, state and local officials and discovered the sound was a sonic boom from a military fighter jet. It determined an F-15 fighter jet had “course corrected creating a sonic boom” that rattled the region.