Suspect denies knife murder of UK lawmaker David Amess

LONDON (AP) — A 25-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to murdering a British lawmaker who was stabbed to death while meeting constituents. Conservative member of Parliament David Amess was attacked Oct. 15 during a routine meeting with voters in Leigh-on-Sea in eastern England. Prosecutors have charged Ali Harbi Ali, a London man with Somali heritage, alleging that the killing was an act of terrorism. They say that before the killing Ali carried out reconnaissance on possible targets, including lawmakers’ addresses and the Houses of Parliament. Ali denied charges of murder and preparing acts of terrorism during a hearing Tuesday at London’s Central Criminal Court. He was ordered detained until his trial, due to start March 21.