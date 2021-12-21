Wall Street is off to a strong start following a 3-day slump

The Associated Press

Wall Street is getting off to a solid start Tuesday after three days of losses. The S&P 500 is up 0.9% in the early going, the Nasdaq is up 1% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 1.1%. Small-company stocks rose more than the rest of the market, a signal that investors were feeling a bit more optimistic about the economy. Prices for ultra-safe U.S. government bonds fell, sending yields higher. Energy prices also rose. European and Asian markets were also higher. Nike, one of the 30 stocks in the Dow, jumped 6.7% after turning in strong quarterly results.