Almanac and coin found in time capsule beneath Lee statue

By STEVE McMILLAN

Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A rust-colored 1875 almanac, a cloth envelope and a silver coin were found Wednesday in a time capsule that sat beneath a towering statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in Virginia for more than 130 years. Another book appeared to an edition of “The Huguenot Lovers: A Tale of the Old Dominion.” The time capsule was embedded in the pedestal of the Lee statue in Richmond. But it’s not what many here were expecting. A newspaper article from 1887 suggested that the capsule contains Civil War memorabilia and a “picture of Lincoln lying in his coffin.”