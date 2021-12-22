Biden and Dems scramble to salvage social, climate package

By LISA MASCARO and FARNOUSH AMIRI

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden, along with progressive and moderate Democrats, appears determined to return to the negotiating table with Sen. Joe Manchin. Manchin is the holdout Democrat who effectively sank the party’s signature $2 trillion domestic policy initiative. Republicans are voicing greater confidence now that they can beat back much of what they don’t like in the so-called Build Back Better package. The Senate Republican leader, Mitch McConnell, says that what he considers the “worst” of it “appears dead.” But Democrats say they will press forward. They’ve been told by their leadership to expect a vote in January.