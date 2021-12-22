China’s Xi endorses Hong Kong’s ‘patriots only’ election

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping has endorsed Hong Kong’s first legislative elections held under new laws ensuring that only “patriots” loyal to Beijing could run as candidates. Sunday’s elections for the 90-seat Legislative Council were swept by politicians backed by China’s ruling Communist Party. Just 20 of the seats were directly elected. The 30.2% voter turnout was the lowest since the British handed Hong Kong over to China in 1997. All candidates were vetted by a largely pro-Beijing committee before they could be nominated. Xi told Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie in Beijing that following the elections, he is certain Hong Kongers will join in “realizing the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.”