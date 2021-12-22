Critics abound as Tunisia demands mandatory vaccination pass

By BOUAZZA BEN BOUAZZA

Associated Press

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — COVID-19 vaccination passes have become obligatory for Tunisians, who will now be asked for proof they have received both vaccine doses to enter public spaces or keep working at state institutions, universities and certain private businesses. The measure was passed by decree by President Kais Saied in October to drive the nation’s vaccination campaign, one of his first decrees since suspending parliament and giving himself sweeping executive and legislative powers. To date, only 47% of Tunisia’s population has been fully vaccinated. Human rights groups like Amnesty International have urged the government to suspend the pass so it does not threaten livelihoods amid Tunisia’s dire economic crisis.