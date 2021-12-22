Ex-Sen. Chuck Robb, wife hospitalized after house fire

McLEAN, Va. (AP) — Former U.S. Sen. Chuck Robb and his wife, Lynda, have been hospitalized after a fire destroyed their northern Virginia home. Fire officials say the injuries weren’t life-threatening. Robb’s family confirmed in a statement issued through Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam that their parents were taken to the hospital by ambulance and that they were the only two in the home at the time of the fire. Fire and rescue officials reported they responded to the home in McLean early Wednesday morning. Crews from neighboring Arlington County and Montgomery County, Maryland, also responded. Photos show flames consuming the home.