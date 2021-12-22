Greece: Migrant boat sinks, 1 dead, dozens feared missing

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s coast guard says one migrant has died and dozens are feared missing after a boat sank off the coast of the island of Folegandros. The body of the unidentified man was recovered during an ongoing search and rescue operation launched after the boat sank some 180 kilometers (112 miles) southeast of Athens. The coast guard said 12 people, all believed to be from Iraq, had been rescued and transported to the nearby island of Santorini. Most survivors said there were originally 32 people on the boat, but one told authorities there were about 50.