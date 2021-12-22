Skip to Content
House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn reports COVID infection

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn says he has tested positive for COVID-19, though he is fully vaccinated with a booster and has no symptoms. The South Carolina Democrat said in a statement Wednesday he tested negative ahead of President Joe Biden’s visit last week to South Carolina State University. But on Sunday he took a test in preparation for a granddaughter’s wedding. It was inconclusive so he took another test Monday that was positive. He has quarantined since Sunday. Three other members of Congress have said recently that they have tested positive.

