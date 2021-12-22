Israeli says Palestinian man killed in shootout with troops

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — The Israeli military says troops have fatally shot a Palestinian man who it says opened fire at them from a passing vehicle in the occupied West Bank. The Palestinian Health Ministry has confirmed the death of 26-year-old Muhammad Issa Abbas. It says he was shot in the back late Wednesday near a refugee camp in Ramallah, but has given no further details. The Israeli military says it had been searching for Palestinian suspects who approached a nearby Jewish settlement when soldiers came under fire from a passing vehicle. It says the troops returned fire and hit the assailant. The shooting comes amid a recent jump in Israeli-Palestinian violence in the West Bank and east Jerusalem.