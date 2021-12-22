Jury at Kim Potter trial deliberates quietly for third day

By AMY FORLITI and SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A jury pushed toward the end of its third day of deliberations Wednesday at the trial of a suburban Minneapolis police officer who shot and killed Black motorist Daunte Wright, with no hint of its progress and the Christmas holiday looming. The court reported no questions from the jury at Kim Potter’s trial, a day after they asked Judge Regina Chu what to do if they couldn’t agree. They got the case about midday Monday. Potter is charged with manslaughter in the fatal shooting of Wright during an April 11 traffic stop. Potter has said she meant to use her Taser instead of her gun on Wright.