Jury at Kim Potter trial quietly deliberates for third day

By AMY FORLITI and SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jurors in the manslaughter trial of the suburban Minneapolis police officer who shot and killed Black motorist Daunte Wright are deliberating for a third day. The jury resumed deliberating on Wednesday after asking Judge Regina Chu late Tuesday afternoon what to do if members can’t agree on a verdict. She told them to continue their work. The jury hadn’t asked any further questions of Chu as of midafternoon Wednesday. The former officer, Kim Potter, is charged with manslaughter in the fatal shooting of Wrigh during an April 11 traffic stop. Potter has said she meant to use her Taser instead of her gun on Wright.