Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 12:25 AM

Libya parliament says ‘impossible’ to hold presidential vote

Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — A Libyan parliamentary committee says that it has become impossible to hold a long-waited presidential vote in two days as scheduled. The widely expected announcement was the first official statement that the vote would not happen on Friday, after calls mounted for a delay. The country’s election commission had failed to name a final list of candidates, and it disbanded electoral committees late Tuesday. The country’s election commission disbanded electoral committees late Tuesday, and it never named a final list of candidates as it was supposed to. Hundreds of people had put themselves forward, including several high profile ones who were banned from the race.

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content