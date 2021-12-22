Many missing, 1 dead after migrant boat sinks off Greece

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities have ramped up a major sea-and-air search and rescue operation in the Aegean Sea after a migrant smuggling vessel sank leaving at least one person dead and dozens reported missing. The coast guard said 12 people, all believed to be from Iraq, were rescued Wednesday from an inflatable dinghy off the Greek island of Folegandros in the southern Cyclades, 180 kilometers (112 miles) southeast of Athens. The body of an unidentified man was recovered from the sea. The survivors said they had been on a larger boat that took on water and sank overnight. Most said there were originally 32 people on the boat, but one told authorities there were about 50.