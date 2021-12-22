Mystery lingers around time capsule found beneath Lee statue

By STEVE McMILLAN

Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A rust-colored 1875 almanac, a cloth envelope and a silver coin have been found in a time capsule hidden beneath a towering statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in Virginia for more than 130 years. Another book appeared to an edition of “The Huguenot Lovers: A Tale of the Old Dominion.” The time capsule was embedded in the pedestal of the Lee statue in Richmond. But the capsue opened Wednesday was not what many here were expecting. A newspaper article from 1887 suggested that the capsule contained Civil War memorabilia and a “picture of Lincoln lying in his coffin.”